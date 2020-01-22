The one consistency in Kaden's kitchen, aside from quality, is that the ingredients are always in flux. Produce sourced from Lil' Starts, a 2-acre urban farm less than 3 miles away in Northeast Portland, will drive many decisions about what goes on the menu. In mid-January, the latest haul meant a healthy dose of winter greens, which showed up in everything from the risotto to the cannelloni ($18), a trio of short, fat cigarlike tubes stuffed with a robust mixture of creamy ricotta and shreds of spinach. Doused in marinara and a béchamel to keep the pasta from drying out in the oven, the entire dish was as rich and filling as anything made with meat. If you're aiming to sample some of Kaden's butchered pigs, the plump, supple cavatelli ($18) made a fine base for a hearty pork ragu—it practically demands to be your go-to Sunday night comfort food.