After days of uncertainty, Stoopid Burger has finally addressed this week's surprising news that its kitchen is closing—the restaurant will serve its last stacked patty this Sunday, and its owners are moving on to other things.
The nationally renowned Portland burger joint, known for its towers of stacked meat, announced on Facebook that it will close Feb. 2, causing an outpouring of support and confusion from fans.
"Much love to all our supporters," read the post, which gave no reason for the closure.
To add to the confusion, then restaurant also closed for two days immediately following the announcement.
Co-owner John Hunt now tells WW that the restaurant is ending its run because he and business partner Danny Moore have decided to part ways: "We had a good run, it just didn't work out."
Hunt declined to elaborate further, but tells WW he already has a new culinary venture underway, which he plans to launch this spring. He did not go into more detail.
Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stoopid Burger opened as a food cart in 2014, eventually expanding into a brick and mortar in Kerns. It became known for decadent, artery-clogging creations like the Ignorant Burger, a whopping $40 worth of beef patties, sausage links, ham, chicken strips, onion rings, eggs, bacon and steak.
In 2017, WW named the signature Stoopid Burger Portland's best classic burger in a massive, city-wide taste off.
Comments