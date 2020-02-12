The challenge at Tilt is figuring out how to eat the burgers. The innovative combinations of toppings on many of the patties come stacked inches high and skewered like the Leaning Tower of Pisa—the Carne Jefe, for example, is a staggering pile of avocado, jalapeños, tomato and Monterey jack cheese melted between two beef patties. Don't be shy. Roll up your sleeves and make a mess like everyone around you.