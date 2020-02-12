On a nondescript corner along the Reed neighborhood boundary, lamplight glows on deep-hued hardwood, and the dining room is enveloped in a delicious steam. "Hapa" is island slang for half-Hawaiian people, and the soup here is a blend of two beloved cuisines: In the "G-Special" ramen ($13), you'll recognize elements of a Hawaiian plate lunch and a Tokyo ramen. But it's all pork—rich and colorful and (to be honest) maybe needing a little less salt.