Of course, certain Portlanders will roll their eyes at this whole concept, shrugging it off as a "hipster" version of venerable hoagie shops like Taste Tickler, East Side Deli and Charlie's. That's not entirely false. But when you consider how many more people are moving to and working in the inner eastside each year, and the slow expansion of takeout spots where you can reliably cop a lunch for less than $10 in under 10 minutes, it's hard to argue Snappy's is stepping on any toes. Ignore the nostalgic accoutrements, and what you're getting for the price is consistent, affordable and pretty damn tasty, positioning Snappy's as the sandwich counter of choice for the part of town developers foresee as the downtown Portland of the future.