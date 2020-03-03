5. Whole chicken is a regular item for dinner in the Paley household. It's useful for squeezing out several meals by repurposing leftovers in everything from soup to tacos. Paley also has the perfect hack for cooking them. Remember that dusty old Bundt pan lurking in the back of your parents' cupboard? Use it to cook the bird. "Nobody really makes Bundt cake anymore. It's one of those yesteryear recipes," he says. "I actually take the chicken and put the Bundt pan through the middle of its cavity, standing the chicken rightside up, so it cooks on all sides, quicker, more evenly, and it's really juicy."