Doughnuts can make a person do crazy things.
According to Portland police, sometime after 3 am on Saturday morning, a man walked into Voodoo Doughnut's downtown location brandishing an axe, forced himself behind the counter and began filling a box with doughnuts. He then left on foot.
The Oregonian reported that the suspect did not steal any money—he just wanted the sweets.
Police say they found the suspect, Christopher L. James, 40, about a block away, eating from Voodoo's iconic pink box. A brief foot-chase ensued before James was apprehended.
James was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on first-degree robbery charges.
