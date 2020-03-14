When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the two-week closure of all public schools across the state, it raised questions as to low-income families who rely on school lunch programs to help feed their children would cope with the loss. Portland Public Schools responded by serving to-go meals for students at 14 schools in the district beginning March 17.
And at least one restaurant chain is also stepping up to fill the void.
Laughing Planet has announced that it will offer free kids meals to families on meal assistance programs at all its Pacific Northwest locations.
Students can get a quesadilla or burrito along with a side and a drink, and are not required to show proof that they are part of a meal program.
The Portland-based Mexican food franchise has restaurants all over town. Go here for a full list of locations.
Comments