Magna
2525 SE Clinton St., 503-395-8542, magnapdx.com.
It's past time for a food city like Portland to have its own great Filipino restaurant, and with Carlo Lamagna's Magna, we've got one. Lamagna's dishes are both intimately familiar and achingly cool. Its new takeout menu includes showstoppers like the crispy pata, or fried pork leg, and pancit bihon, the Filipino version of Chinese glass noodles tossed with fried chicken chicharron and julienned carrot, cabbage and scallions.
Eem
3808 N Williams Ave., Suite 127, 971-295-1645, eem-toyou.com.
The much-anticipated restaurant from the superstar trio behind Hat Yai, Matt's BBQ and the Shipwreck cocktail pop-up arrived last year, and it somehow managed to exceed all expectations. The white curry with brisket burnt ends is a dish so rich and nuanced it's almost without precedent, while the chopped barbecue fried rice is another mashup that's bafflingly simple yet unbeatable in flavor. The adjusted takeout menu has yet to be released, but c'mon—it's Eem. It's gonna be good. (Co-owner Earl Ninsom's other restaurants, Hat Yai and Paadee, were already available for delivery via the popular third-party apps.)
Kachka
960 SE 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com.
America's best Russian restaurant is offering delivery (as well as curbside pickup) within a three-mile radius of its Southeast Portland homebase, but Bonnie Morales's nationally-renowned cooking has always been imbued with the matriarchal warmth of home cooking. For a tangy, supple bite, try the tvorog vareniki, plump with farmer's cheese and showered with scallions. All dumplings can come lounging in broth, but even if you go the dry route, a generous dollop of sour cream accompanies each bowl. Lavka, its adjunct market, will remain open as well.
Bhuna
704 NW 21st Ave., 971-865-2176, bhunarestaurant.com.
Bhuna's "Kashmiri soul food" is a boon to the Portland area's small but vital group of worthwhile Indian restaurants. The former pop-up's emphasis on regional specialties means adequate meaty choices, the pinnacle of which is rogan josh, with chunks of tender lamb swirling around in a rambunctious, elaborately spiced sauce. Get it delivered through Postmates, Caviar or Grubhub, or call for pickup.
Tusk
2448 E Burnside St., 503-444-7537, tuskpdx.com.
While not an explicitly "vegetarian" restaurant, Tusk's veggie-forward menu helped change the way the city thinks about plant-based cooking. Their to-go menu includes a grain salad, falafel sandwich, two four-serving baked pastas to finish in your oven—and, of course, their world-beating, velvety smooth hummus. Sister restaurant Ava Gene's is also doing pickup, with $30 Italian family meals. Find menus for both at submarinehospitality.com/takeout.
Gado Gado
1801 NE César E. Chávez Blvd., 503-206-8778, gadogadopdx.com.
One of 2018's best pop-ups put down roots in the Hollywood neighborhood this year and became of Portland's best new restaurants. Bringing an experimental streak to traditional Indonesian cuisine chef Thomas Pisha-Duffly's radiant spices and displays of complementary textures remain dazzling. Their whole menu is available for pickup or delivery—call the dining room.
Yonder
4636 NE 42nd Ave., Suite A, 503-444-7947, yonderpdx.com.
Whatever mouthwatering mental imagery Southern food may conjure for you, Maya Lovelace has always sought to exceed those expectations. Yonder's full slate of mouth-watering fried chicken—from vinegar-based, North Carolina-style to Nashville hot—is available for pickup or delivery through Caviar.
Farm Spirit
1403 SE Belmont St., 971-255-0329, farmspiritpdx.com.
Portland has no shortage of vegan junk food. But vegan fine dining is a rarity. Chef Aaron Adams' constantly changing seasonal menu puts local produce to clever and surprising uses. A special three-course to-go meal is being developed. Adams' other restaurants, Fermenter and Folklore, have also made their menus available for delivery.
Beetroot
1639 NW Glisan St., 503-227-2154, beetrootmarketanddeli.com.
Sonya Sanford's Jewish deli opened last summer, serving all the stuff East Coast transplants took for granted back home: kugel, matzo ball soup, smoked fish, and gorgeous, perfectly baked, intricately braided round challah. In response to the current health crisis, Sanford is going takeout-only while also setting up an in-house delivery service.
Devil’s Dill
1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-8067, devilsdill.com.
Even in the age of Postmates, the fact that this long-running Southeast Portland sandwich shop will bring its massive hoagies right to your doorstep still seems like a miracle. Pro tip: If the website says you're outside the delivery area, try calling in your order. Depending on how busy the place is, a driver might run it out to you anyway.
