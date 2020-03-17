The much-anticipated restaurant from the superstar trio behind Hat Yai, Matt's BBQ and the Shipwreck cocktail pop-up arrived last year, and it somehow managed to exceed all expectations. The white curry with brisket burnt ends is a dish so rich and nuanced it's almost without precedent, while the chopped barbecue fried rice is another mashup that's bafflingly simple yet unbeatable in flavor. The adjusted takeout menu has yet to be released, but c'mon—it's Eem. It's gonna be good. (Co-owner Earl Ninsom's other restaurants, Hat Yai and Paadee, were already available for delivery via the popular third-party apps.)