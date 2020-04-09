1. Kachka
960 SE 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com.
America's best Russian restaurant offers delivery (as well as curbside pickup) within a 3-mile radius of its Southeast Portland homebase, but Bonnie Morales' nationally renowned cooking has always been imbued with the matriarchal warmth of home cooking. For Passover, she's whipped up a series of traditional plates, including matzo ball soup, gefilte fish terraine and a full family dinner package, which are currently sold out, but more are promised before the season is up.
How to order: See website.
2. Bar King
726 SE 6th Ave., 971-346-3280, barkingpdx.com.
One of Portland's buzziest new restaurants opened and closed within the same week, but Bar King isn't throwing in the dishrag quite yet. Chef Shaun King has adapted his Asian-inspired, Momofuku-trained cooking to the takeout model, but that doesn't mean he's going small and simple. The rotating menu has so far included racks of spicy pork ribs, whole barbecue chicken and dry-aged duck, plus stews served in big enough quantities to freeze.
How to order: Through Instagram for next-day takeout.
3. Bullard
813 SW Alder St., 503-222-1670, bullardpdx.com.
Top Chef made Doug Adams into a celebrity, but until Bullard's opening last December, his ability to conceive a credible menu and run a restaurant of his own awaited proof. Well, here it is. While the dining room is shut down, Adams is serving daily family-style meals fit for the Flintstones: grandiose beef ribs, barbecue pork, and a five-piece fried chicken dinner that serves as a preview of Holler, his upcoming restaurant in Sellwood. He's also planning a full Easter and Passover meal centered on smoked lamb.
How to order: See exploretock.com/bullard.
4. Top Burmese
413 NW 21st Ave., 503-477-5985, topburmese.com.
The booming Burmese takeout spot has traded its tiny rectangular room with a lone table for a slightly larger space inside the former Kim Jong's Smokehouse, and the menu has expanded in the process. But the dishes that wowed us the first time around remain the all-stars—like the fermented tea leaf salad and the incredible five-pack of golden-brown samosas.
How to order: Caviar, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats.
5. The Sudra
28 NE 28th Ave., 971-302-6002, thesudra.com.
The Sudra specializes in Indian cooking tinged with Latin American and other inspirations, all vegan. A wide array of options—from kati rolls to rice bowls, small plates to larger platters—are all vivid, colorful and bold enough to sway even the most consummate meat eater.
How to order: Caviar.
