1. Pix Pâtisserie
2225 E Burnside St., 971-271-7166, pixpatisserie.com.
Known to most as a macaron and flourless chocolate cake palace, the East Burnside patisserie also boasts one of the most sophisticated sherry and Champagne lists on this continent—and for this quarantined Mother's Day, it's putting an entire afternoon tea service in a box. For $40, Mom gets a sachet of tea from Jasmine Pearl Tea House and a tapestry of sweet and savory noshes, including a raspberry almond teacake, a soft-boiled, prosciutto-wrapped quail egg and, of course, one of those famous macarons.
How to order: Call restaurant or email pix@pixpastisserie.com.
2. Mother’s Bistro
121 SW 3rd Ave., 503-464-1122, mothersbistro.com.
Sure, it's a little on the nose, but moms really do love Mother's, probably because it reminds them of the food their own mothers used to make, and then probably made for you, like the velvety meatloaf doused in gravy and the five-hour braised pot roast. And don't forget the pie!
3. EaT: An Oyster Bar
3808 N Williams Ave. No. 122, 503-281-1222, eatoysterbar.com.
This N'awlins-inspired raw bar serves classic Cajun comfort food, including a po'boy and, naturally, oysters. But the $45 Sunday brunch box—made up of beignets with whiskey sauce, biscuits and gravy, goat cheese-filled quiche and smoked bacon—is a truly gluttonous way to say, "I love you and I'm sorry for that time I ran away in high school."
4. Quaintrelle
3936 N Mississippi Ave., 503-200-5787, quaintrelle.co.
Bar manager Camille Cavan says she's a gift giver by nature, and her latest creation is a much-needed present to a stressed-out city and a stressed-out parent: a DIY cocktail kit. The $20 boxes contain all the ingredients to make four servings of a mixed drink—with the exception of the alcohol. Pair it with a bottle of the appropriate liquor, and Dad's gift can be to actually make the thing. Everybody wins!
How to order: Call the restaurant or see website. Also available for delivery through Caviar and Tock.
5. Memoz Dessert Cafe
3494 N Williams Ave., 503-477-6030, memozcafe.com.
Some may argue food is an impersonal gift. Not here. At this charmingly intimate build-your-own dessert spot, guests can customize their own confections by choosing from over 40 mix-ins, including mint chips, caramel bits, blue cheese, black pepper and sweet corn, and finish it off with a topping of baked Alaska, ganache or flat icing.
Comments