Portland will not Feast this year.
Organizers of the citywide smorgasbord—one of the biggest food and drink festivals in the region, which normally attracts some 20,000 people—have announced they are canceling this year's event, which was slated to take place Sept. 17-20.
In a statement, organizers said they'd been holding out hope of holding the event this year, despite the statewide shutdown of large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Gov. Kate Brown's recent announcement banning large-scale events through September "was the final word on what we already knew in our hearts: Feast Portland as we've known it will not happen this September."
The festival, which launched in 2012, has become known for its ridiculously indulgent events that often sell out well in advance—in the past, that's included everything from a dinner spread of smoked meats prepared by some of the most renowned barbecue chefs in the Northwest to a pop-up village devoted entirely to brunch nibbles.
Feast planners will continue to look for innovative ways to support local businesses in the meantime.
