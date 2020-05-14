View this post on Instagram

Our Pancit yesterday wasn’t our best so we re-did our recipe and added a bunch more veggies! We even added an option with Vegan Shrimp! We take critical feedback seriously and we appreciate the opportunity to make things even more fabulous: Our vegan version of the infamous Filipino celebration dish Pancit, Bihon noodles cooked in a vegan chicken broth and tossed with onion, carrot, cabbage and snow peas sautee’d in tamari and vegan fish sauce. Vegan shrimp additional cost. Topped with calamansi lime juice. Gluten Free. Order pick up our delivery through the link in our bio.