Open for about a year, Holy Trinity is Portland's newest Texas-style barbecue joint, but it's earned a reputation for serving some of the best brisket ribs, sausage and pulled pork in town. Sample it all in one of its two to-go meal boxes: the $60 Single Dad, which feeds up to three, or the heftier Family Pack that comes with a pound of everything, plus four sausages and a bunch of sides. Don't sleep on the banana pudding, either.