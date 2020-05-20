1. Bullard
813 SW Alder St., 503-222-1670, bullardpdx.com.
Top Chef made Doug Adams into a celebrity, but until Bullard's opening last December, his ability to conceive a credible menu and run a restaurant of his own awaited proof. Well, here it is. While the dining room is shut down, Adams is serving daily family-style meals fit for the Flintstones: This week, that includes pulled pork sandwiches with both mac and potato salad, smoked chicken and Tex-Mex beef enchiladas.
How to order: See exploretock.com/bullard.
2. Holy Trinity
3582 SE Powell Blvd., 469-964-9256, holytrinitybarbecue.com.
Open for about a year, Holy Trinity is Portland's newest Texas-style barbecue joint, but it's earned a reputation for serving some of the best brisket ribs, sausage and pulled pork in town. Sample it all in one of its two to-go meal boxes: the $60 Single Dad, which feeds up to three, or the heftier Family Pack that comes with a pound of everything, plus four sausages and a bunch of sides. Don't sleep on the banana pudding, either.
3. Bless Your Heart
5410 NE 33rd Ave., 503-719-6447, byhpdx.com.
For years, John Gorham's ever-growing restaurant empire has been serving knockout bistro burgers, but Bless Your Heart veers diner style, and it's damn near perfect. Though the Carolina burger slathered in chili and slaw is the signature menu item, the LL Cool J comes bedecked with all the classics, plus hefty slabs of bacon and a mound of guac so generous it puts most nacho platters to shame.
How to order: See website or order through Caviar.
4. Laurelhurst Market
3155 E Burnside St., 503-206-3097, laurelhurstmarket.com.
A steakhouse that is neither aggressively brutish nor daintily refined, Laurelhurst Market is a thoroughly modern meat palace and a perennial Portland favorite. Sadly, chef Ben Bettinger's meaty marvels are not available, but the adjacent butcher shop is open if you want to take Memorial Day into your own hands—it also offers weekly "Butcher's Boxes" full of curated cuts. Check instagram.com/ laurelhurstmarket to get in on that.
How to order: Call restaurant.
5. Carne
2512 NE Broadway, 503-206-6075, carnepdx.com.
Carne is basically the budget version of Ox, and that's meant as a major compliment. The small Irvington steakhouse and bar prepares its meats with a similar Latin touch, at prices that won't make your eyes cross when the bill arrives. For the time being, the restaurant is serving some truly packed family dinner packs—items include ensalata mista, crispy papas bravas and grilled skirt steak—which are available to go Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Comments