Another Portland restaurant will permanently close as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Verde Cocina's Pearl District cafe at 524 NW 14th Ave. will offer its last takeout service Sunday, May 24. The restaurant's two other locations, in Hillsdale and Sylvan Highlands, will remain open, as will its Portland Farmers Market at PSU and Shemanski Park booths.
Owners Noé and Anna Garnica founded Verde Cocina in 2009, and a few years later opened their flagship restaurant in a former decades-old coffee house on Southwest Capitol Highway that became known for its gluten-free offerings, locally sourced ingredients and oversized, deliciously gooey chile relleno.
The Pearl location launched at the end of 2012 following success with the first brick-and-mortar.
The Garnicas encourage customers to order food for pickup or delivery one last time before they close at 8 pm this Sunday.
