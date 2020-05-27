Clearly, though, enough consumers have been buying them, because this month, Ben & Jerry's added yet another three flavors to its lineup of non-dairy offerings, bringing the total to 15. This time, the ice cream is made with a substitute that sounds, well, kind of gross: sunflower milk—sounds more like bird food than a decadent dessert. But it's actually a major improvement on the almond milk, particularly the "Milk" & Cookies.