The pandemic has already helped the resurgence of the drive-in, as people look for ways to escape their homes while keeping a safe distance from others. But could it also help revive another mid-20th century staple: the automat?
Pix Patisserie is willing to give it a shot.
Part vending machine, part rotating pie case, the "Pix-O-Matic "has just popped up outside the dessert haven on 2225 E Burnside St. The refrigerated unit allows anyone with a hankering for something sweet to grab macarons or a box of chocolate 24 hours a day without needing to interact with another person.
Pix employees will clean and restock the appliance at 10 am daily—and they've even turned the purchasing process into a party. The shop has created a COVID-19 playlist to listen to while you mull over your dessert options and set up an array of flashing lights to set the mood as you shop.
And forget trying to smooth out crumpled dollar bills to make a purchase only to helplessly watch your selection gets wedged between the glass and the shelf on its way down: This machine has sliding doors that allow you to collect your treat and a touchless card reader.
If round-the-clock dessert access wasn't great enough, the kiosk also contains everything from sparklers to cocktail mixers, because pretty cakes are best enjoyed with fireworks and a good buzz.
Or, if crème brûlée ignites your political passions, the Pix-O-Matic also sells "Defeat Moscow Mitch 2020" face masks and "Rick Astley for President" buttons. A weekly rotating selection of goods from other local businesses will also be featured, beginning June 4 with Lucky Strike.
Comments