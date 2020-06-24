Pour another one out for Old Portland.
Le Bistro Montage, the classic late-night Cajun restaurant, will close permanently after 27 years in business in the Central Eastside.
"We depart with the special feeling that most Portlanders have a memorable Montage story," read a post announcing the closure on the restaurant's Facebook page, "whether it was a first date or the last stop after a night on the town."
The post did not say whether the closure was related to COVID-19. Last week, the restaurant posted it was "in the process of getting ready to reopen."
Montage was a longtime local favorite—a cozy, intimately lit and perpetually buzzing after-hours spot. Diners could order Southern comfort foods like mac and cheese and fried alligator bites, with leftovers wrapped in unique tinfoil sculptures—a signature feature.
