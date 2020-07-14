View this post on Instagram

-TARO BOBA HACK- 🥤💜👨🏾‍🔬 -----------------------> for video!! --SO I was missing boba so badly... I need to have my Taro Boba at least once a week. But as you all can attest #quarantinelife has really limited us in having our favs as often. Not to mention that delivery services charge arm, leg, first-born child, AND the deed to your house to get you your cold creamy chewy tinged treat. I recently spent $20 for a singular boba... SINGULAR! THAT MEANS 1! NOPE!🚫👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 There's a Pandemic out there and it's called the "RONA", AND AIN'T NOBODY GOT THE COINS FOR THAT! 🤷🏾‍♂️💰 . But never fear... I gotchu! I did some experiments in the #tinykitchen to sort out a Taro Boba Hack that mimics the flavor profile and lavender like color of that classic purple boba blast using more readily found ingredients! And if I do say so myself (and I most certainly do), I have to admit that this just might be BETTER than thee OG 👨🏾‍🔬💅🏽🤷🏾‍♂️ No artificial flavors, powders, or preservatives; this recipe captures and augments that sweet, creamy, lightly floral, nutty, and starchy tuber like taste! 👅 -RECIPE- Ingredients: -Purple Yam- 1 inch piece cooked -Yukon Gold Potato- 1 inch piece cooked - Tea- a strong cup of black or green allowed to cool off completely. - Coconut Milk- about a cup -Vanilla - 1/8 teaspoon - Tahini- About 2 teaspoons - Dates or Prunes (or both) presoaked in hot water until softened. (Honey or sugar syrup could work as well. And lastly but certainly not least... -Boba Pearls- boiled and sweetened. . PREPARATION 1)Place all ingredients except for the pearls in a blender. BLEND until smooth. 2) SHAKE in a cocktail shaker or jar with ice. 3) POUR it up! 4) Top with Boba Pearls 5) SIT BACK AND ENJOY like the boss that you are and say "f*** you Quarantine... I do what I want." . **This is a guide. 🧭 Obviously use whatever sweetener you like. Adjust sweetness or the other flavors to your preference. 👨🏾‍🔬💥 . *HINT* -Add a piece of ginger✨ - Add a SHOT OF MEZCAL 🍹 - Sub a small palm full of soaked cashews in place of the tahini. #vegan #veganrecipes #boba #milktea #taro #tuber #drink #recipes #snacks #lifehacks #chanticooks