Early versions of the pizza concept were developed by the chef at the height of the initial coronavirus lockdown, used as a ploy to trade with winemaker friends in exchange for their bottles. There are elements of that classic Detroit style in Christy's product, but it differs from the more purist versions available around town at spots like East Glisan Pizza Lounge. These land more like an individual "pan pizza," almost like what you'd get at the small-town laser tag parlor, albeit with fresher ingredients and a lot more hand-washing.