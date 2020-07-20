Portland, In-N-Out Burger is inching ever closer to your doorstep.
The mayor of Tualatin tells WW that the California-based fast food chain is in the beginning phases of the permitting process to move into a restaurant space vacated in early May by Village Inn. Tualatin Life was first to report the news.
The site sits just off of Interstate 5 on Southwest 72nd Avenue, across from Bridgeport Village.
"The primary concern I have heard from residents," Mayor Frank Bubenik says, "is that of increased traffic congestion and how they plan on mitigating traffic issues at an already busy intersection, coupled with the possibility of a light rail station being very close by in several years if voters vote in favor of Metro's transportation package in November."
In 2018, In-N-Out set off a frenzy when it announced it would bring a franchise to the Salem area, just 45 minutes south of Portland. When the Keizer restaurant opened for business Dec. 12, lines wrapped around the parking lot and created backups at the nearby freeway exit. The area remains congested seven months later.
At 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 23, In-N-Out representatives will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom to provide the community with more details about their development proposal. Bubenik says he looks "forward to the meeting and reviewing their plans."
Comments