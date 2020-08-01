With the recent run of 90-degree days following months of being cooped up at home, you wouldn't think many people need to be persuaded to escape to the coast this summer.
But Lincoln City is giving people another excuse to take a road trip this month by rolling out secret menu items at select restaurants across town.
From Aug. 2 to 16, eateries promise to feed you something you don't necessarily know you want. All they're promising is confidential to-go items that showcase both innovation and local ingredients. But if you're in town to hit Chinook Winds Casino anyway, why not continue to gamble with your dinner?
Both locals and tourists are encouraged to go to their favorite participating restaurant during the two-week campaign and ask for the secret menu food. In all, 17 restaurants will take part, which means you could eat at a different one every single day during the promotion and still not get through all of them, for anyone feeling particularly ambitious.
The list of participants includes: 60's Cafe, Aces Sports Bar & Grill, Autobahn 101, The Beach Club Restaurant and Sports Bar, Best Thai, The Grill 1646, Hwy 101 Burger, Marci's Bar & Bistro, Mist, Nelscott Breakfast House, New Foon Hing Yuen, Pub Fish & Chips, Shuckers Oyster Bar, Snug Harbor, The Grub's On, Vivian's Restaurant, and Zest Creperie & Tea House.
