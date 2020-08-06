Looking for a pandemic staycation? You're in luck: The Nines is back.
The upscale downtown hotel is welcoming overnight guests again after shuttering due to the pandemic, and to get people in the door, overnight introductory rates have been slashed to $199 per night for stays through Dec. 30. Guests have access to the spacious atrium restaurant Urban Farmer for breakfast and a pop-up in the same area called "The Living Room" that serves drinks and snacks.
Urban Farmer is not currently serving the general public. But anyone in the market for another physically distanced dining destination should be delighted to hear that the Nines' other restaurant, Departure, is reopening as well.
The restaurant and bar, located on the 15th story of the historic Meier & Frank building on Southwest Morrison Street, is set to resume operations on Thursday, Aug. 13, following a nearly five-month closure due to coronavirus.
Indoor seating is available—however, it's a safe bet that most customers will try to snag a seat on the outdoor terrace overlooking Pioneer Courthouse Square. Reservations are required and can be made on Departure's website.
To prepare for the relaunch, the Nines has added sanitizer stations throughout the building and developed contactless menus. Once the property reopens, staff will clean high-touch areas more frequently. Masks are required for everyone while moving around the hotel and restaurants.
And if COVID-19 crashed your wedding plans this year, or perhaps sped up the intimacy of your relationship while stuck in quarantine, The Nines has whipped up a package for couples looking to tie the knot. For the first time ever, people will be allowed to hold their ceremonies on Departure's rooftop patio and will get 10 percent off their reception food and beverage tab.
