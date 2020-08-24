Bar King, the highly anticipated restaurant helmed by a Momofuku alum, had the unlucky distinction of opening and closing within the same month in the wake of the pandemic. Now, more than five months after shutting its doors, the Southeast 6th Avenue and Alder Street business is finally ready to welcome back customers.
Chef Shaun King, who worked at one of famed David Chang's eateries in Las Vegas, is ready to roll out two new menus: a la carte bar snacks and entrees for the outdoor patio and front bar, as well as a four-course option ($75) in an exclusive dining area adjacent to the kitchen.
In early March, Bar King launched service in the space formerly home to Ken Forkish's Trifecta Tavern, but closed in a matter of weeks due to COVID-19.
Concerns about the health of guests and staff kept the business shuttered longer than most. But that time has given managers the opportunity to add outdoor seating, introduce a physically distanced floorplan in the already-spacious former auto shop, and implement other safety measures.
The Bakery at Bar King led the way in slowing getting things back to normal, after chef-partner Katherine Benveunti began selling her sweet and savory pastries out of the space in early August.
Dinner returns Thursday, Aug. 27. Reservations for seating in either section can be made by calling or emailing Bar King.
Comments