As with most varieties of pâté, this one is premised on pork. The dish begins with 100% pork belly that is roughly ground and combined with milk and red wine to help bring it together. Some of the belly is set aside and later added to the ground mixture. "First, we cure the pork belly overnight in salt and sugar, then confit it for 12 hours, press it and cool it," Denison says. Next, the meat is cubed and marinated in salt, thyme, quatre epice, garlic and shallots. Internal garnishes also go into the pâté: brandied prunes flambéed in cognac and pistachios together with the pork belly chunks.