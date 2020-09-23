Sugar is in both owners' DNA. Montgomery's grandmother is a confectioner in Detroit. Carmichael inherited her sweet tooth as well: "I'm Hispanic," she says. "We candy everything." Taking inspiration from the Craxk House after seeing it pop on his Instagram feed, Montgomery began making and selling the treats at home—after getting permission from the originators—then graduated to a cart last year. It's a true family affair: Their 7-year-old daughter also helps out, selling the grapes and inspiring some of the flavors.