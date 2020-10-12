The new location will increase the size of the dining room from 1,000 to 4,000 square feet, allowing tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart amid the ongoing pandemic. A remodel also included the construction of cozy, private booths and mosaic-tiled walls. The patio is set to be covered and heated to provide year-round outdoor seating. Nicholas' owner, Hilda Dibe, used the change as an opportunity to install a medical-grade air filtration system to make the venue as safe as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.