The second embellishment was not to just serve the consomé on the side or spoon a little into the tacos but to use it as sazón for the tortillas. L.A.'s most famous birria vendor named itself Teddy's Red Tacos for a reason: The tortillas soak up the fat and the broth from the birria, coloring them crimson. The tortillas are dipped in the red-stained fat before going on the griddle. Then, a ladle of burgundy broth is poured over the tacos as they cook, boosting the flavor and color of the tortilla and meat.