Pacific Crust has adopted an outdoors theme, in case the nod to the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail didn't tip you off. There are also Northwest-style ingredients, like elk fennel sausage and alder-smoked trout, as well as a menu that categorizes pizzas like hikes: "easy," "intermediate" and "expert." You can also "Blaze Your Own Trail" (pick your own toppings) and end the meal around the campfire, s'mores style. with a dark chocolate brownie with graham cracker and toasted marshmallow.