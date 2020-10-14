Normally, whenever Portland gets a new pizza joint. we ask ourselves if the city really needs another one. But, hey, it's 2020. We're going to need all the comfort we can get.
Pacific Crust Pizza Company, located at Northeast Alberta Street and 27th Avenue, will open for delivery this Thursday, Oct. 15. You can also pick up a pie to go in the building that formerly housed the Station Pizza Pub.
The new shop comes from the team at Independent Restaurant Concepts group, which also runs seven other properties, including Paddy's, Produce Row and the new Gin Alley.
Pacific Crust has adopted an outdoors theme, in case the nod to the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail didn't tip you off. There are also Northwest-style ingredients, like elk fennel sausage and alder-smoked trout, as well as a menu that categorizes pizzas like hikes: "easy," "intermediate" and "expert." You can also "Blaze Your Own Trail" (pick your own toppings) and end the meal around the campfire, s'mores style. with a dark chocolate brownie with graham cracker and toasted marshmallow.
Orders can be placed via the business's website or Grubhub. Hours will be 4-10 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am-10 pm Saturday and Sunday.
