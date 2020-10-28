You won't feel Ruth's touch coming through in the vegetable-forward dishes, though. "Grandma doesn't do salads," Mohr says. On opening day, the only way to get one of Ruth's famous buns was to order the ribs. Set your expectations accordingly: These are not saucy pork ribs. They're subtly spritzed with grape must and topped with a heavy dose of what the menu calls "crunchy shit": candied coriander, puffed barley, and black lime. On the side, enjoy Grandma Ruth's roll and turmeric pickles, plus two moist towelettes.