Normally, whenever Portland gets a new pizza joint, we ask ourselves if the city really needs another one. But, hey, it's 2020. We're going to need all the comfort we can get. In case the name didn't tip you off, Pacific Crust has an outdoors theme, with Northwest-style ingredients, like elk fennel sausage and alder-smoked trout. You can also end the meal around the campfire, s'mores style, with a dark chocolate brownie with graham cracker and toasted marshmallow.