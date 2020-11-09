Portland has long been a city with restaurants stuffed into tiny spaces, a dining model that is nearly impossible to operate during our current pandemic. But rather than shuttering those shoebox-sized eateries, more operators are getting creative and transforming their dining rooms into markets.
Fermenter joins Beast in its conversion to a takeout store, though it will retain some onsite dining. Aaron Adams has moved his self-dubbed "beneficial bacteria emporium" from its 660-square-foot home on Southeast Morrison Street to the Farm Spirit space on Southeast Belmont Street and 14th Avenue.
The new iteration of Fermenter will continue to serve all things probiotic, made in small batches and sourced within a 105-mile radius of Portland. Adams has also retained tempeh as a focus on the menu. The fermented soybeans are served seared and warm in his dishes—the chef has declared that he has perfected tempeh bacon—or you can get some to go for home cooking.
And for anyone who's already cycled through the popular pandemic hobbies, Adams can get you started on a new culinary adventure: He's now selling kits for pickling as well as kraut- and kombucha-making.
Adams has also expanded Fermenter's pantry provisions, stocking the refrigerated case with veggie krauts, hot sauces, nut-based spreads and plant-based cheeses. On Saturdays starting at 11 am, the menu includes breakfast items, such as sweet and savory tartines, breakfast bowls and Proud Mary coffee.
While you'll find a deli-style setup inside with a couple of two-top tables for on premise dining, outdoors Adams has installed covered, heated street seating for anyone who feels more comfortable eating outside. And although Farm Spirit may be gone, he does plan to host multi-course dinners as soon as it's safe to do so.
"Obviously there are a lot of external factors that would need to be addressed, but we're looking forward to welcoming our Farm Spirit diners back as soon as we possibly can," Adams stated in a press release. "My goal is to be an oasis for the neighborhood and where people can pop in, say hi, and grab a nourishing bite to go. Preserving our sense of community is tremendously important right now."
Comments