ORLA has also expressed concern that even temporarily preventing its members from on-premises business will lead to more gatherings in homes, where mask wearing and distancing guidelines will obviously not be regulated like they are in bars and restaurants. Since the two-week freeze for most counties—four in Multnomah—allows Oregonians to get together in groups of up to six people from two different households, the organization says restaurant owners should be able to serve guests based on the same standard.