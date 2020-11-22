Since reopening for on-site consumption when Multnomah County transitioned into Phase 1, Gildersleeve offered dine-in service, including seating on a decently sized patio. When colder temperatures arrived this year, he added tall heaters to keep customers eating comfortably outdoors. At a price tag of $500 each, it's a pretty big hit to the business. Fortunately, Gildersleeve can file an insurance claim, but he will still be out $500 after paying the deductible. And that's not the only hurdle.