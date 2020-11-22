Beaverton has been quietly amassing a collection of the Rose City's best spinoff restaurants in the heart of its Old Town. When the COVID-19 outbreak prompted a pavilion to sprout in the main drag, it created the perfect opportunity for people to abandon the normal requirement to stick with one dining room for the duration of their dinner. At the outdoor dining hall, you can get the unfettered thrill of plate hopping some of Portland's best spinoff restaurants—Ex Novo Brewing, Big's Chicken, Top Burmese, and lauded ramen spot Afuri Izakaya. You can now cavort from restaurant to restaurant, collecting an assortment of spectacular dishes never before assembled for the same feast that you'll unfurl and enjoy in the road.