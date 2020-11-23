Magna Kusina
2525 SE Clinton St., magnapdx.com. 11 am-8 pm Thursday-Saturday.
A Filipino restaurant may not be the most obvious choice for Thanksgiving dishes, but Magna Kusina's family-sized holiday specials certainly capture the comfort and excess of the occasion—coconut cream potato gratin, green bean casserole with adobo mushroom gravy, crab fat fried rice and a selection of fruity, cozy sweets.
Kachka
960 SW 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com. 5-8 pm nightly.
Kachka's prix-fixe Thanksgiving meal to go is equally decadent and refined—turkey ballotine stuffed with housemade turkey sausage, and six sides like buckwheat-stuffed mini pumpkins and pumpkin babka casserole.
Kells Irish Pub
112 SW 2nd Ave., 503-227-4057, kellsportland.com. 4 pm-8 pm Thursday-Saturday.
If turkey isn't your Thanksgiving comfort food of choice—or you're looking to order individual portions rather than a party-sized spread—Kells has you covered with hearty holiday fare like sausage rolls, lamb stew and shepherd's pie made with the pub's own Irish stout.
República
721 NW 9th Ave., 951-206-8237, @republicapdx. 11 am-3 pm and 4-8 pm daily.
República is a casual yet ambitious place built around guisados—the stewed fillings that go in tortas and tortillas—and corn masa. During the statewide freeze, it's started offering multicourse takeout dinners, complete with soup, quesadillas, savory pastries and dessert.
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave., 971-275-2762, cooperativapdx.com. 7 am-8 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
Cooperativa was already in the planning stages long before COVID-19, but it's now perfectly suited to our current takeout, cook-at-home reality. It's a grocery store, a coffee shop, an ice cream place, a sandwich shop, a bar, a restaurant and a pizzeria.
Comments