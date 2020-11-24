Last week, the industry lobbying group joined the Restaurant Law Center in asking the U.S. District Court for an injunction that would halt the two-week shutdown. ORLA said taking legal action was necessary in order to help save its members, which included some 10,000 food and beverage operators prior to the pandemic.

While Immergut noted that ORLA and the Restaurant Law Center provided some evidence that bars and restaurants don't pose any greater risk during the pandemic than other businesses throughout the state, she also found research presented by Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon's state health officer and epidemiologist, points to those establishments as "an important source of the spread of COVID-19."

Outdoor dining, though less risky than eating inside, was still problematic in Sidelinger's guidance, since people sit closer than the recommended 6 feet of separation while not wearing masks, often now in fortified shelters that do not have adequate airflow.

In the ruling, Immergut wrote that there are "plausible, arguable and conceivable reasons why restaurants, whether providing indoor or outdoor service, are rationally distinguishable from other types of businesses and from limited home gatherings." Those reasons include the fact that people from multiple households are in close proximity to one another, without face coverings, for extended periods of time. Additionally, bars and restaurants are venues where larger groups tend to congregate, increasing the likelihood that the virus will spread.

The plaintiffs also contended that the industry is likely to suffer irreparable harm unless the two-week ban were blocked. The court acknowledged that these businesses were experiencing a significant economic hardship, but that didn’t meet the burden of the injunction needing to serve the public interest.