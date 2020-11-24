The pandemic may have dealt a huge blow to experiential dining, but some food establishments that were already serving meals to go are thriving despite COVID-19.
Chop Chop Chicken Sundaes is one of those businesses. The Portland-area pop-up-turned-food cart opened a brick-and-mortar last weekend at Bridgeport Village. That permanent location has added "& Salads" to the end of its name to reflect an expanded menu.
Customers can still order those nontraditional "sundaes"—a bed of rice topped with marinated chicken or tofu and then loaded with any or all of the 11 available toppings. But there are also now five different chopped salads available for takeout. You can also build your own.
Chop Chop was named one of USA Today's 10 Best Food Trucks in Portland last year, which has to provide a boost of confidence for any business owner trying to expand during a global health crisis. But the to-go model also appears to offer a path to stability as long as communal dining remains risky.
"Because we're a food truck, 100% of our food is to go already and our takeout game is very strong," co-owner Dennis Gorton stated in a press release. "We're looking forward to giving people something to get excited about with our new fixed location. Good things can come out of drab times."
