Hard-hit food and beverage operators—which have now faced two mandated closures—are about to get a much-needed infusion of cash.
Starting today, licensed restaurants and food carts in Multnomah County can apply for small business grants to help offset funds that were lost once restrictions like capacity caps and early closing times were put into place. The county is expected to receive $7.6 million from a $55 million CARES Act relief package administered statewide. Of that, approximately $5.3 million will go to licensed restaurants.
"Many restaurants are struggling to hang on," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury stated in a press release. "We are hoping that these small grants help more businesses make it through this difficult period."
Anyone who held a valid Multnomah County-issued food service license between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020 is eligible to receive assistance. That includes not just restaurants, but also caterers, bed and breakfasts, and benevolent organizations. Owners must have no more than five permits.
Grant amounts are $500 per license for food carts, with a $2,500 maximum, and $1,500 for each licensed restaurant, with a $7,500 ceiling. The funds can be used for any operational expenses with the exception of license fees.
In accordance with Gov. Kate Brown's request regarding grant allocation, Multnomah County will prioritize businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, small operators, and establishments owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as women. The application deadline is 5 pm Tuesday, Dec. 15.
