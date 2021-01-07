The circle of life in Portland food has made another revolution.
Three months after shutting down indefinitely, Clinton Street seafood restaurant Jacqueline—formerly known for dollar-oyster happy hour, fresh albacore and the portrait of Bill Murray on the wall—is rebranding as a brunch spot.
As first reported by The Oregonian, the new restaurant, called Fair Weather, will serve many Jacqueline favorites…only with eggs now. That includes Dungeness crab toast with a poached egg, cedar-plank trout with potatoes and scrambled eggs and, as an add-on, fried chicken and waffles.
For chef chef-owner Derek Hanson, the change isn't a 180 so much as a return to his roots: He previously cooked at Swedish breakfast favorite Broder, and brunch was initially a big deal at Jacqueline when it opened in 2016, before switching focus to dinner service.
Fair Weather is scheduled to open at the end of January for takeout and limited outdoor dining. The Oregonian also reports the restaurant may move or expand when its lease is up in the summer.
