Why the excitement? Only California kids will understand. It's become fashionable to declare In-N-Out "overrated"—to dis its soggy fries, the corny not-so-secret menu items, and the hidden Bible verses on the wrappers. But if you ate there even once as a child—whether it was on a family beach vacation or there was a franchise in your hometown—then you know it is, for reasons both unquantifiable and above criticism, the greatest fast-food chain in existence. We will not be taking questions at this time.