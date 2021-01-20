Recently opened on a pickup- and delivery-only model, the new Ping remains a work in progress. Several of the old dishes are available along with a handful of others. The laksa ($17) still wows: bits of chicken breast, slices of fish cake, clams, prawns and boiled egg join rice noodles in the mild curry coconut milk base pepped up with a bit of sambal. A delicious stewed duck leg ($16)—kuaytiaw pet pha lo, also from the original menu—is another high achiever. The leg is bathed in a dark, slightly sweet and aromatic braising liquid. The bowl also includes rice noodles, umami-rich shiitake mushrooms and pickled mustard greens. You can add a little fire with the same sour-hot chile sauce that came with the marvelous muu thawt. Hokkien mee ($14), popular in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia, relies on thin round wheat noodles, shrimp and more in a broth flavored with soy, sesame oil and sambal.