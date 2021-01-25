Kachka is back.
Both Bonnie Morales' restaurant and adjacent market, Kachka Lavka, have reopened for online orders.
In addition to a takeout menu that includes such Russian-inspired classics as meat and cheese dumplings and seven-layer Herring Under a Fur Coat, you can now order five of Kachka's most popular cocktails to go. That includes a Moscow mule made with lime-infused vodka and a double hit of ginger.
Also back on the shelves following a long absence is Kachka's famous Horseradish Vodka. The spirit was out of production for three years, but returned in December after the restaurant partnered with Martin Ryan Distilling to produce the drink. Each bottle is made from fresh horseradish root and a drop of local honey.
And if it seems all you have to look forward to is your next meal as the pandemic drags on, Kachka has you covered when it comes to two of February's most important holidays that revolve around food. Keep an eye out for special preorder menus for both the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.
Comments