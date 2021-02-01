Portland's fast-casual dining scene might be getting a new edition, helmed by a company straight from the freezer aisle.
Amy's Kitchen—the California company known for its canned soups and vegetarian freezer foods—is planning to open a drive thru restaurant Portland. Eater first reported the news.
The company already has a few fast-food restaurants in California that offer mac n' cheese, pizza, burritos, burgers and, of course, Amy's soup.
So far, reviews of the burgeoning, vegetarian fast food chain have been mostly tepid. Writing about the Rohnert Park location, SF Gate declared that the burrito doesn't "exactly up to La Taqueria standards, it does have more heat and personality than, say, a burrito from Taco Bell," but once the reviewer started sampling the vegan options, the "flavors and textures really began to fall off."
It's unclear when and where the drive thru will open its first Pacific Northwest location. But Amy's has a page on its website where you can sign up for updates on its Portland location.
Amy's did not respond to WW's request for comment.
