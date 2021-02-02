Dining out right now is hard. Getting away for a trip during a pandemic in the dead of winter? Even more difficult.
Two Portland institutions in the hospitality industry know you're going stir crazy, and they're here to ease the burden with a staycation for your COVID bubble—and it arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.
Starting Friday, Feb. 12, Le Pigeon and Jupiter Next are teaming up to provide a pop-up eatery inside individual hotel rooms where guests will receive their dinners. The hotelaurant(?) features a three-course meal put together by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker for $100, excluding drinks.
And if you feel like making an escape from home that lasts more than a couple of hours, guests can book an overnight stay for an additional $89.
The two East Burnside Street businesses, which are practically nextdoor neighbors, are adhering to strict safety protocols to keep staff and visitors safe during the pandemic. Reservations are done online, and you can even curate your dinner before you arrive in order to keep contact to a minimum. The Le Pigeon front-of-house team will be on hand to guide people through their meals.
Rucker's food can be enjoyed alongside the recommended wine pairings from his trusted wine director Andy Forgang. Hey Love cocktails will also be available to purchase. Once in your room, lull yourself into a food-and-music coma with a relaxing soundtrack you create on Alexa-style speakers. But since this might just be the first time you've slept in a bed other than your own in months, might as well get the party started with an upbeat playlist.
Jupiter Next's twice-nightly seatings, Thursdays through Saturdays, run through March 6. Ten dollars from every room booked will be donated to Feed the Mass, a nonprofit cooking education group working to feed food-insecure Portlanders.
