If you’ve been dying to know what Padma Lakshmi and pals got up to while filming Top Chef in Portland, you finally have the chance.
Today, Bravo's popular cooking competition released the first trailer for its upcoming season, which was filmed in Portland last fall. There are aerial shots of the city set to dramatic music, cameos of Oregon Health & Science University employees, blocks of Tillamook cheddar and beer tap handles behind the judges table.
But just when you think you're about to make it through the entire three minute trailer without a single nod to Portlandia, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein make an appearance.
Sure, Portlandia references are, like, so 2012, but at least Top Chef also paid homage to Akadi, the beloved King neighborhood West African restaurant that's currently on hiatus.
The show's Portland-filmed 18th season will premiere April 1 on Bravo. Two of the 15 contestants are locals—Mama Bird's Gabriel Pascuzzi and Soter Vineyards' Sara Hauman. Departure chef and season 12 finalist Gregory Gourdet will appear as a guest judge.
Comments