Burgerville has found a way to make fast food even faster.
The Northwest-based chain has partnered with FlyBuy Pickup, an app that allows customers to let their preferred restaurant know they are on their way, essentially eliminating the need to idle in any drive-thru.
"Some customers have told us that it was so seamless, they barely had to stop the car when they arrived," Stacey Chapman, Burgerville's director of marketing, said in a press release. "They pulled into the parking lot, and a Burgerville team member was walking out the door with their food."
FlyBuy is just the latest form of technology Burgerville has turned to in order to make it easier to get its popular sandwiches and shakes to go. In the last few years, the business started taking orders online, launched its own BV App and offered delivery from third-party vendors like DoorDash.
To try out FlyBuy, simply start your order for pickup on Burgerville's website or through the company app. You'll then get a text prompting you to download FlyBuy. It's now available at all 40 locations.
Comments