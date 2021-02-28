Like the good love stories, hers has grown truer with time. Morentin began baking professionally in 2016 when she moved to Portland and created Wyld Bread. As she built her community in Portland, she connected with other small business owners, many of whom shared her Mexican heritage. They asked her why she wasn't baking pan dulce, the bread she remembers eating with her grandfather. With reflection, reconnection, and time, Morentin changed the name of her venture. Two years ago, Wyld Bread became La Reinita, or "little queen" in Spanish. Morentin clarifies that the name does not refer to her.