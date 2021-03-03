"I was bored at home and unemployed for the first time in my life, and I was like, 'I'm going to get back into making noodles,'" Ocejo says. He tried a few bowls at home, which friends happily gobbled up. When the owners of Jackknife offered the use of their kitchen, he jumped in, making chewy wheat noodles by hand, curing his own pork belly and building out the tare, or flavor base, all himself.