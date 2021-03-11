Portland's makeshift outdoor dining plazas will remain standing for at least another summer.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is extending its Healthy Businesses program, which allows restaurants and bars to set up seating areas in parking spaces and alleyways outside their businesses. The new round of permits will be good through Oct. 31.
The agency first introduced the program last May to give the city's struggling food and drink industry a way to safely serve customers during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The program was expanded through winter, allowing businesses to construct roofed structures and install heaters to protect diners from rainy weather.
The winter permits expire March 31, but restaurants and bars can now reapply at PBOT's website without charge.
